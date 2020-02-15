wrestling / News

Smackdown Attendance Announced as Sellout This Week, Note on Attendance Figures

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s Smackdown, WWE actually announced the attendance figures for the event. Per Michael Cole, the show had a sold out crowd of 14,382 people in attendance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver for the FOX broadcast event. F4Wonline.com reports that the show was nearly sold out during the day, so it’s possible the show became a legit sellout due to walk-up ticket sales.

