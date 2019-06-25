wrestling / News
Backstage Note On Tonight’s Smackdown (POTENTIAL SPOILER)
June 25, 2019
PWInsider reports that as of around 3PM ET today, The Undertaker was not backstage at Smackdown.
‘Taker, of course, returned to WWE on RAW last night to help Roman Reigns even the odds against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. McMahon and McIntyre are set to appear on Smackdown tonight.
