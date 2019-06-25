wrestling / News

Backstage Note On Tonight’s Smackdown (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown Live Logo Smackdown’s

PWInsider reports that as of around 3PM ET today, The Undertaker was not backstage at Smackdown.

‘Taker, of course, returned to WWE on RAW last night to help Roman Reigns even the odds against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. McMahon and McIntyre are set to appear on Smackdown tonight.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Ashish

More Stories

loading