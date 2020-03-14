Smackdown Commercial Break Footage From Last Night Show Reveals Wrestlers Stopped Wrestling (Video)

– Last night’s Smackdown was a bit of an odd show. It was held at the WWE Performance Center without a live audience due to the recent circumstances involving the coronavirus. However, it appears that some commercial break footage from the Performance Center was actually shown for one of the international TV feeds for the live broadcast. The footage was released by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on Twitter. The video clip has footage during the commercial break portion for Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

My understanding is that this Smackdown footage came from the Israeli broadcast for the show, and the WWE camera footage was shown in error.

Basically, with no live audience present, the wrestlers didn’t continue the action while the show was on its commercial break. They likely didn’t see the necessity to continue the action and bumping since there wasn’t crowd who was watching the match live. You can see the clip and footage in question below.