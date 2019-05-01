wrestling / News
Smackdown Competitors Set For Men’s Money in the Bank Match
– The Smackdown competitors are officially set for the men’s Money in the Bank match. On tonight’s Smackdown, WWE announced that Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade, and Randy Orton will compete in the match for the blue brand. The four join the Raw talent of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin in the match, which will take place at the May 19th PPV.
We’ll have a fully updated card after tonight’s Smackdown. You can see our live coverage here.
