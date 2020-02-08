wrestling / News
Smackdown Dark Match Notes: The Fiend vs. The Miz, Roman Reigns Beats King Corbin (Pics, Video)
– WrestlingInc.com reports that Mustafa Ali won a dark match before last night’s Smackdown on FOX broadcast in San Jose, California. Ali defeated Drew Gulak in the first dark match of the night. Ali’s last match on TV was a December 13 tag team match where he and Shorty G lost to The Revival.
Additionally, WrestlingInc.com reports that there two more dark matches following WWE 205 Live following Smackdown. First up, Roman Reigns picked up a win over King Corbin after Corbin tried to deliver a sneak attack on Reigns.
After that, Universal champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat The Miz in the second dark main event. Per the report, The Fiend’s infamous red lighting was used for the match. Some live photos and video clips from the dark match surfaced on Twitter, which you can see below.
The fiend and miz #WWE #SmackdownLive #sapcenter pic.twitter.com/5CuJQcImcU
— PROJECTvBAKED ✊♉ (@PRINCEofWESTCAL) February 8, 2020
[WWE Smackdown Off-Air] The Miz vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Championship… https://t.co/bYBMsnJPPJ di @YouTube
— marco feltracco (@marcofeltracco) February 8, 2020
Miz vs. The Fiend right now at the Shark Tank post #SmackDown and #205Live! pic.twitter.com/d1oew92ZWM
— Jon D. Allred (@Jon_Allred) February 8, 2020
