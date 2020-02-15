Smackdown Dark Match Notes: Bray Wyatt Squashes King Corbin, Lucha House Party in Action (Pics, Video)

– WrestlingInc.com has details on dark matches for last night’s Smackdown. Before the start of the Smackdown on FOX broadcast, Lucha House Party beat Drew Gulak and Drake Maverick in a tag team contest. Also, The Fiend Bray Wyatt defended his Universal title.

Following the WWE 205 Live broadcast at the Rogers arena, Bray Wyatt beat King Corbin to defend his universal title in what was described as a five-minute squash match. Wyatt won the match after hitting Corbin with Sister Abigail and then applying the Mandible Claw.

You can check out some photos and a clip from Bray Wyatt vs. King Corbin from last night that were posted on Twitter below.