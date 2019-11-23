Smackdown Ended Before It Was Supposed To Last Night

Fightful reports that last night’s Smackdown ended a little earlier than it was supposed to, which led to a major spot involving Mustafa Ali and Lio Rush not airing. During the brawl between RAW, Smackdown and NXT, Rush goes to the top turnbuckle for a dive, only to be caught by Ali, who gives him a Spanish fly into the crowd of wrestlers on the floor.

According to the report, Smackdown went off the air at 9:58 PM ET, and the spot wasn’t included in the broadcast due to issues with timing and cues.

Ali ended up posting a clip to Twitter: