Smackdown Ends USA Network Era With Ratings Bump

– The final episode of Smackdown on USA Network saw a bit of a ratings and viewership rise. Tuesday night’s episode brought in a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.099 million viewers, up 6% and 2% respectively from last week’s 0.63 demo rating and audience of 2.064 million. The demo rating was the best since the August 21st episode, which had a 0.68, while the viewership was the highest since September 3rd’s 2.13 million.

Smackdown topped the night for cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, beating out Real Housewives of Orange County (0.46 demo rating, 1.375 million viewers). Of course, it’s a whole new ballgame next week when the show will be on Fridays and have greater exposure by being on a broadcast network in FOX, but it will also be judged against the higher standards of the fall season on broadcast television.