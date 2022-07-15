Smackdown Episode To Coincide With Anniversary Of Goldberg’s WCW Nitro Debut

The September 23rd episode of WWE Smackdown will take place near the 25th anniversary of Goldberg’s first WCW Nitro match, and will take place in the same city. As PWInsider notes, that episode of Smackdown is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah which is the same city where Goldberg debuted on September 22nd, 1997 on Nitro with a victory over Hugh Morris.

It is not yet clear if WWE will do anything to commemorate the event, or whether it’s just a coincidental location. Goldberg’s last match was a loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in February.