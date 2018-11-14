WWE News: Smackdown Female Reportedly Upset With Nia Jax Following Becky Lynch Injury, Shinsuke Nakamura Promises to Break Seth Rollins’ Face. Daniel Bryan Refuses to Speak Post Smackdown

– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Cageside Seats), many of the Smackdown women were very upset after Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch on Raw.

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura stated that Seth Rollins broke his heart on Raw, so he promised to break his face at Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV…

Noises…but I will focus all of my thoughts on this. #kneetoface https://t.co/XYYFu8Z2d5 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 14, 2018

– Following his WWE Title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan refused to be interviewed…