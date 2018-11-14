Quantcast

 

WWE News: Smackdown Female Reportedly Upset With Nia Jax Following Becky Lynch Injury, Shinsuke Nakamura Promises to Break Seth Rollins’ Face. Daniel Bryan Refuses to Speak Post Smackdown

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Nia Jax Total Divas

– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Cageside Seats), many of the Smackdown women were very upset after Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch on Raw.

– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura stated that Seth Rollins broke his heart on Raw, so he promised to break his face at Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV…

– Following his WWE Title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan refused to be interviewed…

Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Survivor Series, WWE, WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown

