WWE News: Smackdown Female Reportedly Upset With Nia Jax Following Becky Lynch Injury, Shinsuke Nakamura Promises to Break Seth Rollins’ Face. Daniel Bryan Refuses to Speak Post Smackdown
November 14, 2018
– According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp (via Cageside Seats), many of the Smackdown women were very upset after Nia Jax injured Becky Lynch on Raw.
– On last night’s WWE Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura stated that Seth Rollins broke his heart on Raw, so he promised to break his face at Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV…
Noises…but I will focus all of my thoughts on this. #kneetoface https://t.co/XYYFu8Z2d5
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) November 14, 2018
– Following his WWE Title win on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Daniel Bryan refused to be interviewed…