Smackdown Final Viewership Sees Increase From Overnights, Ratings See Slight Decrease

– ShowBuzz Daily has the final ratings available for last Friday’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network. Overall, the show saw a slight increase in its final audience with 2.044 million viewers. That’s slightly higher than the average overnight number of 2.039 million viewers.

Ultimately, the show finished with a viewership number that was higher than the final viewership audience of 2.042 million viewers for last week’s episode.

However, the final rating did see a slight drop in the P18-49 key demo. The final rating in the demo was 0.5 compared to 0.6 for the overnight one. That’s identical to last week’s final rating of 0.5 in the same key demo.

Smackdown still managed to snag the No. 1 slot for network TV in primetime last Friday (May 22). A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 4.463 million viewers.