Smackdown Finalists Set For WWE King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown

We have the first finalists for the WWE King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown tournaments after their matches on this week’s Smackdown. Finn Balor defeated Sami Zayn to advance to the King of the Ring finals on tonight’s show, while Zelina Vega defeated Carmella to move onto the Queen’s Crown finals.

Balor will now face the winner of Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal from Monday’s Raw in the finals of the men’s tournament and Vega will battle the winner of Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler. The finals will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.