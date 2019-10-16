Smackdown Won’t be Delayed or Postponed by MLB Playoffs This Week

– With the MLB Playoffs and the ALCS in full swing, Fightful reports that the schedule shifts due to a weather delay for the Astros vs. Yankees series won’t cause any delays or postponements for Friday Night Smackdown this week on the FOX Network.

Per FOX Sports, Game 4 of the ALCS has been moved to Thursday, October 17 on FS1. Meanwhile, Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, October 18, also on FS1. The Ohio State vs. Northwestern college football game was originally scheduled to air on the Friday timeslot on FS1, but it’s now being moved to another network. Fightful noted that the MLB playoffs normally would’ve had the FOX slot, but it’s currently being taken up by Smackdown, which is a live show.

However, there could be changes later in the month after the start of the World Series. Currently, Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled to air on FOX on Friday, October 25.