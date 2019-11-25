Smackdown Gets a Win in Men’s Survivor Series Match (Pics, Video)

– Team Smackdown won the men’s Survivor Series match, but not without Keith Lee getting a major rub in the process. Roman Reigns was the sole survivor for Team Smackdown, last pinning Lee to get the win for his team. Pics and video from the match are below.

The final three were Reigns, Lee, and Seth Rollins. Lee held his own against both Shield members and picked up the pinfall against Rollins. He nearly beat Reigns, but ultimately fell short and lost to a spear. The win puts the standings at NXT with three wins, Smackdown with two, and Raw with one.

Our ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.

1. WALTER (NXT; pinned by Drew McIntyre)

2. Shorty G (Smackdown; pinned by Kevin Owens)

3. Kevin Owens (Raw; pinned by Tommaso Ciampa)

4. Damian Preist (NXT; pinned by Randy Orton)

5. Randy Orton (Smackdown; pinned by Matt Riddle)

6. Matt Riddle (NXT; pinned by King Corbin)

7. Braun Strowman (Smackdown; eliminated by Countout)

8. Ricochet (Raw; pinned by King Corbin)

9. Mustafa Ali (Smackdown; pinned by Seth Rollins)

10. Drew McIntyre (Raw; pinned by Roman Reigns)

11. King Corbin (Smackdown; pinned by Tommaso Ciampa)

12. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT; pinned by Seth Rollins)

13. Seth Rollins (Raw; pinned by Keith Lee)

14. Keith Lee (NXT; pinned by Roman Reigns)