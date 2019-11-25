wrestling / News
Smackdown Gets a Win in Men’s Survivor Series Match (Pics, Video)
– Team Smackdown won the men’s Survivor Series match, but not without Keith Lee getting a major rub in the process. Roman Reigns was the sole survivor for Team Smackdown, last pinning Lee to get the win for his team. Pics and video from the match are below.
The final three were Reigns, Lee, and Seth Rollins. Lee held his own against both Shield members and picked up the pinfall against Rollins. He nearly beat Reigns, but ultimately fell short and lost to a spear. The win puts the standings at NXT with three wins, Smackdown with two, and Raw with one.
1. WALTER (NXT; pinned by Drew McIntyre)
2. Shorty G (Smackdown; pinned by Kevin Owens)
3. Kevin Owens (Raw; pinned by Tommaso Ciampa)
4. Damian Preist (NXT; pinned by Randy Orton)
5. Randy Orton (Smackdown; pinned by Matt Riddle)
6. Matt Riddle (NXT; pinned by King Corbin)
7. Braun Strowman (Smackdown; eliminated by Countout)
8. Ricochet (Raw; pinned by King Corbin)
9. Mustafa Ali (Smackdown; pinned by Seth Rollins)
10. Drew McIntyre (Raw; pinned by Roman Reigns)
11. King Corbin (Smackdown; pinned by Tommaso Ciampa)
12. Tommaso Ciampa (NXT; pinned by Seth Rollins)
13. Seth Rollins (Raw; pinned by Keith Lee)
14. Keith Lee (NXT; pinned by Roman Reigns)
#WWERaw NEEDS a win, and these guys are ready to provide it.#SurvivorSeries @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE @RandyOrton @KingRicochet @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/buNVEeDf65
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Will #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns lead #SmackDown to victory?
We're about to find out LIVE on @WWENetwork!#SurvivorSeries @BaronCorbinWWE @AliWWE @WWEGable @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/j679lqlE3Z
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 25, 2019
We're about to put this night OUT OF REACH for #WWERaw and #SmackDown.#SurvivorSeries #WeAreNXT @NXTCiampa @RealKeithLee @ArcherOfInfamy @WalterAUT @SuperKingOfBros pic.twitter.com/uWXeRHeRzM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
This is already surreal.#SurvivorSeries @WWERollins @BraunStrowman @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/cGiusoamGY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
So, you think you can OUTCHOP @WalterAUT? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ZjU27DpNov
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 25, 2019
SHORTY G SHOWS NO MERCY.#SurvivorSeries @WWEGable pic.twitter.com/8QHZSaEZXQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
We'd just like to point out @FightOwensFight chose NOT to hit @NXTCiampa with the #FrogSplash… 🤔 #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/M4SyEz6gI9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
Right on 🎯.@RandyOrton DROPS and ELIMINATES @ArcherOfInfamy with the #RKO! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/k4IC6syCFN
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Feelin' FLY in CHI-TOWN!#SurvivorSeries @AliWWE pic.twitter.com/VuON7gE4Lp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
#RKOs ALL AROUND!#TheViper STRIKES as the eliminations come fast and furious in this battle between Team #WWERaw, Team #SmackDown, and Team #WWENXT at #SurvivorSeries! @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/yve0jETZgy
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
It ain't about the brotherhood tonight.#SurvivorSeries @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/NNPNU3EPh4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
Who will stand tall?#WWERaw #SmackDown #WWENXT #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/m8zYqS4Wxw
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
BASK IN HIS GLORY.#SurvivorSeries @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/xGhpzrTq2q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
Down to ONE MAN LEFT for each team…#WWENXT: @RealKeithLee #WWERaw: @WWERollins #SmackDown: @WWERomanReigns #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Z6xEE1PEfW
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
YEP. @RealKeithLee just ELIMINATED the first-ever #WWENXT Champion @WWERollins! #SurvivorSeries #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/XdvF0kT9pz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
#WWERaw: 1️⃣#WWENXT: 3️⃣#SmackDown: 2️⃣@WWERomanReigns is your SOLE SURVIVOR as he leads #SmackDown to victory! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/SMaBK1ogof
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
This will NOT be the last time we see @WWERomanReigns and @RealKeithLee in the same ring.
It was MUST-WIN for #SmackDown, and #TheBigDog made it happen! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/nh2tTt7swg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
#SurvivorSeries = HIS YARD. @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/wZJ3Iu6EIG
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
