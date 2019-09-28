wrestling / News
Smackdown’s Greatest Hits Gets 1.391 Million Viewers On FOX
Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE aired ‘Smackdown’s Greatest Hits’ last night on FOX, hosted by The Miz and Charlotte Flair, as a one-hour preview for the move on October 4. The special brought in 1.391 million viewers. It was #11 for the night behind American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, 20/20 (two episodes), Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law and Dateline NBC (two episodes).
There will be another one-hour preview special narrated by John Cena, Wrestlemania’s Legendary Moments, airing tomorrow night. It will debut on FOX proper next Friday with the following matches:
* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston
* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks
* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line
* Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns