Smackdown’s Greatest Hits Gets 1.391 Million Viewers On FOX

Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE aired ‘Smackdown’s Greatest Hits’ last night on FOX, hosted by The Miz and Charlotte Flair, as a one-hour preview for the move on October 4. The special brought in 1.391 million viewers. It was #11 for the night behind American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, 20/20 (two episodes), Hawaii Five-O, Magnum P.I., Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law and Dateline NBC (two episodes).

There will be another one-hour preview special narrated by John Cena, Wrestlemania’s Legendary Moments, airing tomorrow night. It will debut on FOX proper next Friday with the following matches:

* Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks

* Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon in a Ladder Match with their jobs on the line

* Erick Rowan vs. Roman Reigns