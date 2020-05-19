Smackdown Hacker Releases New Teaser With Updated Location

Smackdown’s mysterious hacker has released a new video teasing his eventual arrival, with an updated GPS location. The hacker posted the following video which has a GPS location of 40°39’55.8″N 73°56’34.1″W. The location is near the corner of Crown Street and Kingston Avenue in New York City per Google Maps, just outside Zlata Wigs.

The video appears to show either a king or queen chesspiece taking out the corresponding enemy piece; the nature of the silhouette makes it difficult to determine which of the two it is. The caption is a stylized “Actions Have Consequences.”

Of note, the acount’s Twitter bio now reads “001200270090.” It was noted by the sleuths at the SquaredCircle subreddit that if you remove all the double-zeros, it comes down to 122790 which is Zelina Vega’s birthday. Vega is currently on Raw, so it’s a tenuous clue considering all of the hacker’s focus has been on Smackdown.