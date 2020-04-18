Smackdown Hacker Promises to Deliver the Truth, Xavier Woods Explains Why It’s Not Him

– The Smackdown hacker interrupted this week’s show again. During the episode, he delivered a message to the roster that said, “The truth will be heard.” His video message had clips of close friends and tag team partners, and the hacker mentioned that some people keep their friends close, but their enemies closer.

Later on, injured Superstar Xavier Woods commented on the video on his Twitter account, noting that people have been asking if he’s the mysterious hacker for Smackdown. Woods wrote, “A few people keep asking if this is me. If it were me then I would have gone with blue and pink instead of blue and green, there would be a gm mode book someplace, and most importantly there would be a crown somewhere.”