Smackdown Hacker Returns, Teases ‘Payback’ Coming Soon

Smackdown’s mysterious hacker has posted a new video which teases that “payback is coming.” The video appeared on tonight’s episode of Smackdown and featured the hacker, known thus far as “The Message” due to their Twitter handle, which showed video clips from the April 17th episode of Smackdown.

“Are you watching?,” they asked. “Are you listening? Because I am. The thing about anger is, you can always hear it before you see it.”

The hacker then played a voicemail dated April 17th which had a woman’s voice, saying, “I’ll tell you one thing – payback is coming and it’s coming real soon.”

The tweet for the hacker was accompanied with new longitude and latitude coordinates, 30.6174° N, 90.2612° W. Google Maps identifies that as the town of Uneedus, Lousiana. WWE Payback was the name of a PPV of course, but that name hasn’t been in use since 2017. WWE still holds the trademark for the PPV name, though.