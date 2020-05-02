Smackdown Hacker Trolls WWE Universe With GIF Tweet

– Previously, the Smackdown hacker delivered a message last week promising that he’s going to deliver a message and that “the truth will be heard.” The hacker did not make an appearance on Smackdown this week. However, the hacker did post a new tweet yesterday, which trolled the WWE Universe in the form of a GIF image via Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

The GIF has a file that appears to be “Loading.” Once the loading bar is full, the GIF quickly flashes a message that says, “You have successfuly wasted 10 seconds of your life!”

Also, the hacker has changed some parts of the character’s bio. The GPS coordinates for the hacker’s bio are for Lace Chance Cemetery in Last Chance, Iowa. Previously, the coordinates were for Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. Additionally, the hacker’s Twitter bio now reads, Redemption. How predictable.”