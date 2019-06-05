wrestling / News
Smackdown Highlights: Lars Sullivan’s Promo, Aleister Black Vignette, Kofi Kingston Trades Barbs With Dolph Ziggler
June 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted more highlights from this week’s Smackdown including Lars Sullivan’s promo and more. You can see Sullivan’s promo, as well as the Aleister Black vignette and the segment with Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler, below.
Our full report of the episode is here.
More Trending Stories
- The Allure Responds to Fan Claiming Intimidation by Bully Ray at ROH Event, Claim Fan Is Lying
- Shane Helms Reveals How His Singles Match and Win Over The Rock in 2003 Came About
- Jon Moxley Discusses His Awkward Interview with Steve Austin on WWE Network
- Michelle McCool On How Her Relationship with Undertaker Started, Hiding Relationship At the Beginning