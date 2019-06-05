wrestling / News

Smackdown Highlights: Lars Sullivan’s Promo, Aleister Black Vignette, Kofi Kingston Trades Barbs With Dolph Ziggler

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted more highlights from this week’s Smackdown including Lars Sullivan’s promo and more. You can see Sullivan’s promo, as well as the Aleister Black vignette and the segment with Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler, below.

Our full report of the episode is here.

