Smackdown Holds Even From Overnight Rating and Audience
June 29, 2020
Last week’s Smackdown held onto both its rating and viewership numbers from the initial overnight estimates. Friday night’s episode had a final rating of a 0.5 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.174 million viewers, both even with the Nielsen estimates released on Saturday. The demo rating has stayed at a 0.5 for the last four weeks, while the audience was the best since the April 17th episode had 2.187 million.
Smackdown tied with ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 repeats for the highest-rated show on television on Friday night per Showbuzz Daily.
