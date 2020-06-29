Smackdown Holds Even From Overnight Rating and Audience

Last week’s Smackdown held onto both its rating and viewership numbers from the initial overnight estimates. Friday night’s episode had a final rating of a 0.5 in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.174 million viewers, both even with the Nielsen estimates released on Saturday. The demo rating has stayed at a 0.5 for the last four weeks, while the audience was the best since the April 17th episode had 2.187 million.

Smackdown tied with ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 repeats for the highest-rated show on television on Friday night per Showbuzz Daily.