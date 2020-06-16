Smackdown Holds In Overnight Rating, Tops TV Numbers For the Night

The final rating for Friday’s Smackdown is in and it held with the overnight number, while the viewership was slightly up. Friday’s show did a final adjusted 0.5 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.065 million viewers, even with and up 4% from the previous week’s 0.5 demo rating and 1.984 million viewers. The numbers were still slightly below the 0.6 demo rating and 2.17 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown topped the ratings for the night across broadcast and cable for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The numbers were slightly ahead of a host of 0.4 demo ratings including ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 repeats and NBC repeats of The Wall and Dateline Classic. Cable ratings were led by news coverage, with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight scoring a 0.33 demo rating and 3.882 million viewers in the 8 PM hour.