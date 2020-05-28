Smackdown Intercontinental Title Tournament Semifinal Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline has released some new betting odds for this week’s Intercontinental title tournament matchups that will be featured tomorrow night on Friday Night Smackdown. In the semifinals, AJ Styles will face Elias. Also, Daniel Bryan faces Jeff Hardy.

Currently, Styles is the favorite to beat Elias at -250. Also, Jeff Hardy is the favorite to beat Daniel Bryan at -150. You can see the latest betting odds for the semifinal matchups below:

WWE – Smackdown

AJ Styles vs. Elias

AJ Styles -250 (2/5)

Elias +170 (17/10)

Daniel Bryan vs. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy -150 (2/3)

Daniel Bryan +110 (11/10)

Previously, AJ Styles beat Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus to advance to the semifinals. The semifinal matchups will air tomorrow night on Smackdown on the FOX Network.