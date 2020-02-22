wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy Backstage at Smackdown, WWE Movie Parodies, Bellas Workout
February 22, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy was backstage at Smackdown last night.
– WWE has posted a video of WWE’s WrestleMania 21 movie parodies, featuring parodies of films like “Braveheart,” “A Few Good Men” and more.
– The Bellas show their first trimester lower body workout.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Details On Who Booked The Tag Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite, Other Segments
- TNT Executives Were At AEW Dynamite This Week, Had No Problem With Blood In Cage Match
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up