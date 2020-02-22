wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy Backstage at Smackdown, WWE Movie Parodies, Bellas Workout

February 22, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jeff Hardy Backlash

PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy was backstage at Smackdown last night.

– WWE has posted a video of WWE’s WrestleMania 21 movie parodies, featuring parodies of films like “Braveheart,” “A Few Good Men” and more.

– The Bellas show their first trimester lower body workout.

