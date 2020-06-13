Smackdown Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Segment Repeated Script From 2006 Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon Angle

– As previously reported, Jeff Hardy and Sheamus had their contract signing segment on last night’s Smackdown. During the segment, Hardy took a urine test, after which, Hardy threw a full jar of urine into Sheamus’ face. However, The Wrestle Daily Twitter account noted that something was quite familiar about the segment.

It appears the Smackdown segment was reminiscent of one between Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon that took place in WWE back in 2006 when Michaels was forced to take a urine test. Michaels said the line that was later repeated by Hardy last night, “It’s better to be pissed off than pissed on!” This was followed by McMahon and Sheamus getting jars of urine tossed on them. You can check out the comparison for both segments below: