WWE News: Smackdown Lineup For Tonight’s Episode, New Day Launching Greatest TV Show Tournament, WWE Stock This Morning
March 6, 2020
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
* Lacey Evans & Naomi vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks
* A new Firefly Fun House
* The nWo guest on A Moment of Bliss
* Gauntlet Tag Team Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
– The New Day have started a tournament to determine the greatest TV show of all time, which begins on the next edition of their podcast. You can find details here.
– WWE stock opened at $44.12 this morning.
