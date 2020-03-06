WWE News: Smackdown Lineup For Tonight’s Episode, New Day Launching Greatest TV Show Tournament, WWE Stock This Morning

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* Lacey Evans & Naomi vs. Bayley and Sasha Banks

* A new Firefly Fun House

* The nWo guest on A Moment of Bliss

* Gauntlet Tag Team Match: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

– The New Day have started a tournament to determine the greatest TV show of all time, which begins on the next edition of their podcast. You can find details here.

– WWE stock opened at $44.12 this morning.