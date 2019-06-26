wrestling / News

Smackdown Live Arena Photos in Portland Show Large Amounts of Empty Seats, Half-Full Arena

June 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Live - Kofi Kingston

As previously reported, Stomping Grounds and Raw this week did not draw huge, sellout attendance numbers for WWE. Stomping Grounds reportedly had a paid attendance of 4,000 to 4,500. Meanwhile, Monday Night Raw is said to have had an attendance in the range of about 3,500 people. Some photos that have surfaced on Twitter from last night’s Smackdown Live, and they do not paint a great picture for WWE attendance numbers either.

This week’s Smackdown Live was held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The photos show large sections of empty seats or seats that were covered in tarps. Based on one tweet and photo, it appears the arena was only about half full. You can check out those images below.

