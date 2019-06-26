Smackdown Live Arena Photos in Portland Show Large Amounts of Empty Seats, Half-Full Arena

– As previously reported, Stomping Grounds and Raw this week did not draw huge, sellout attendance numbers for WWE. Stomping Grounds reportedly had a paid attendance of 4,000 to 4,500. Meanwhile, Monday Night Raw is said to have had an attendance in the range of about 3,500 people. Some photos that have surfaced on Twitter from last night’s Smackdown Live, and they do not paint a great picture for WWE attendance numbers either.

This week’s Smackdown Live was held at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The photos show large sections of empty seats or seats that were covered in tarps. Based on one tweet and photo, it appears the arena was only about half full. You can check out those images below.

More half empty arenas at WWE Shows sadly, regardless I had fun and was a great show imo @adamwilbourn @andyhmurray pic.twitter.com/DJv3yxFUdp — JC Aleksa (@JcAleksa) June 26, 2019

So this is the attendance for SmackDown Live tonight. I don’t know about you but this is freaking sad.#SDLive pic.twitter.com/boGLYlmo5y — Phil Ouimette (@ouimette_philip) June 26, 2019

As you can see tarps are out in full force on SmackDown in Portland tonight. Fans dressed as empty seats. Pathetic attendance.

You’d think Vancouver BC could get a TV taping or Raw soon? But No! Aug 2003 last one! pic.twitter.com/hl5ySPs84Q — Shawn (@Shawn86764868) June 26, 2019