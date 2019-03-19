Smackdown Live Notes for Tonight: Sasha Banks and Bayley Set to Appear

– As previously reported, tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live will open with Kofi Kingston facing several Superstars in a Gauntlet Match. Kingston has to win order to earn a WWE World title shot against Daniel Bryan. Also, The Miz is set to respond to Shane McMahon. Meanwhile, WWE has confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bayley will be paying a visit to Smackdown tonight. Here’s the description:

For weeks, The IIconics have been calling out WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley for showing up everywhere but SmackDown LIVE since becoming the inaugural champions at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Australian Superstars accused the titleholders of ducking them.

The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection have heard enough from Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, as they revealed on Raw that they’ll be in the house on SmackDown LIVE tonight. Will The IIconics stick to their words, or will Sasha Banks & Bayley make them regret every one of them?

Also, Smackdown will address “what’s next for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair” with the following preview:

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have traded verbal barbs in recent weeks, ahead of their WrestleMania Triple Threat showdown for the Raw Women’s Championship with Ronda Rousey. The Man has been focusing most of her attention on The Baddest Woman on The Planet as The Show of Shows approaches, which has drawn the ire of The Queen.

As Flair looks to remind Lynch and the WWE Universe that this is “her” WrestleMania main event, what will happen next between these two bitter rivals? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!