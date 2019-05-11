wrestling / News
Fatal 4-Way Match, Women’s Tag Match Set for Smackdown Live
– WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for next week’s edition of Smackdown Live. All four of the Smackdown entrances for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will face off with Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade. Also, Kevin Owens has invited Kofi Kingston to appear on the Kevin Owens SHow.
Also announced for next Tuesday’s show, Asuka and Kairi Sane will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. You can check out the links to the WWE.com previews for the next edition of Smackdown Live below.
The May 14 edition of Smackdown will be held at The O2 London in London, England.
.@FightOwensFight has invited @TrueKofi to be his guest on The #KevinOwensShow this Tuesday on #SDLive! Will the #WWEChampion accept KO's invitation? https://t.co/xNgPMONmxm
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2019
ALSO, #SLive's Men’s #MITB #LadderMatch participants @FinnBalor @AliWWE @AndradeCienWWE & @RandyOrton will collide in a pivotal #Fatal4Way Match! https://t.co/5PnbshdFdR
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2019
Also this Tuesday on #SDLive, @RealPaigeWWE's team of @KairiSaneWWE & @WWEAsuka look to build tag team momentum against @WWE_MandyRose & @SonyaDevilleWWE! https://t.co/eR7DLlej2i
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Media Coverage Of WWF’s Risque Content During The Late 90s, Meeting With TSN Over The Content
- Vince Russo on His Advice to Triple H After the Curtain Call, Says Triple H Acted as a Mediator for Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match