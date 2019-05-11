Fatal 4-Way Match, Women’s Tag Match Set for Smackdown Live

– WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for next week’s edition of Smackdown Live. All four of the Smackdown entrances for the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will face off with Finn Balor vs. Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Andrade. Also, Kevin Owens has invited Kofi Kingston to appear on the Kevin Owens SHow.

Also announced for next Tuesday’s show, Asuka and Kairi Sane will face Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. You can check out the links to the WWE.com previews for the next edition of Smackdown Live below.

The May 14 edition of Smackdown will be held at The O2 London in London, England.