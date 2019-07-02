Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston Looks to Bounce Back Before Extreme Rules

– WWE has revealed the preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tonight’s show will include Kofi Kingston trying to bounce back after losing to Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match last night on Raw, Bayley getting ready to face Alexa Bliss, and more Here are the main bullet points for tonight’s Smackdown Live show:

* Can Kofi Kingston bounce back from Six-Man Tag Team loss to Samoa Joe?

* Is Bayley ready for Alexa Bliss?

* Will The New Day continue to chase after Bryan & Rowan’s titles?

* Will Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville continue to torment Ember Moon?