Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live: Kofi Kingston Looks to Bounce Back Before Extreme Rules
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has revealed the preview for tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tonight’s show will include Kofi Kingston trying to bounce back after losing to Samoa Joe in a six-man tag team match last night on Raw, Bayley getting ready to face Alexa Bliss, and more Here are the main bullet points for tonight’s Smackdown Live show:
* Can Kofi Kingston bounce back from Six-Man Tag Team loss to Samoa Joe?
* Is Bayley ready for Alexa Bliss?
* Will The New Day continue to chase after Bryan & Rowan’s titles?
* Will Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville continue to torment Ember Moon?
