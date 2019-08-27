Smackdown Live Preview: KOTR Round 1 Matches, Daniel Bryan and Rowan Demand an Apology

– Tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The King of the Ring tournament will continue with its final matches for Round 1. Ali will face Buddy Murphy, and Chad Gable will face Shelton Benjamin. Also, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are demanding an apology from Roman Reigns in the continuation of their ongoing storyline. Here are the main bullet points for tonight from WWE.com.

* Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan demand an apology from Roman Reigns

* King of The Ring Tournament: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* King of the Ring Tournament: Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

* How will Charlotte Flair respond to Bayley’s defiance?

* Will Randy Orton have an answer for Kofi Kingston’s surprise attack?

Also, here’s a bit more from WWE on Bryan and Rowan wanting an apology from Roman Reigns: