wrestling / News
Smackdown Live Rating Ticks Down, Lowest Viewership Since February
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings data for this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Tuesday’s episode scored 2,072,000 million viewers. This number dropped from last week’s 2,219,000 million viewers. It’s also the lowest viewership for Smackdown Live since February 12.
Additionally, the show pulled in a 0.71 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic range and was down from last week’s 0.74 rating.
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn Says 1998 Dumpster Incident Made the New Age Outlaws into Stars: ‘It Was Never About Our Wrestling’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Asked to Leave Rick Rude’s Funeral, Explains Their Falling Out
- The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II, Conrad Thompson Explains What Happened Between Him and WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW