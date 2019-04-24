wrestling / News

Smackdown Live Rating Ticks Down, Lowest Viewership Since February

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte WWE Smackdown

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings data for this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Tuesday’s episode scored 2,072,000 million viewers. This number dropped from last week’s 2,219,000 million viewers. It’s also the lowest viewership for Smackdown Live since February 12.

Additionally, the show pulled in a 0.71 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic range and was down from last week’s 0.74 rating.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown Live, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading