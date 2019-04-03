Smackdown Live Ratings Drop for Last Show Before WrestleMania

– Per Showbuzz Daily, Smackdown Live ratings saw a drop this week with an overall 2.141 million viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s 2.393 million viewers, marking a 10 percent decrease in overall viewership.

This is also the lowest rating for the show since the February 12 show. This week’s show had an overall 0.71 rating in the 18 to 49 key demographic. That’s down from last week’s 0.79 rating in the same key demo. Smackdown Live finished in the No. 2 slot for original cable TV programs. The Curse of Oak Island scored No. 1 with a 0.74 rating.