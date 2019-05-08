Smackdown Live Viewership Rises This Week, Still Second Lowest Number of 2019 and Show’s History

– Per ShowbuzzDaily, this week’s edition of Smackdown Live drew 1.931 million viewers. That’s a slight increase from last week’s viewership of 1.833 million viewers, which was Smackdown’s lowest amount of viewers for the year. However, much like this week’s ratings for Monday Raw, Smackdown Live still drew its second-lowest audience in 2019. Additionally, it also marks the second-lowest viewership for a non-holiday, first-run episode in the show’s history.

Additionally, Smackdown was No. 11 for the night in overall viewership. It was also No. 4 in the 18-49 demographic this week, with a 0.75 for males 18-49. The overall rating for the persons 18-49 demo was 0.58 for the evening.