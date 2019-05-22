Smackdown Live Gets Viewership Increase This Week, Falls Second Behind NHL Playoffs

– Ratings and viewership were up overall this week for WWE’s blue brand. Per ShowbuzzDaily, this week’s episode of Smackdown Live (May 21) drew 1.983 million viewers. The overall viewership increased 8.5 percent from last week’s total viewership number, which was 1.827 million. Unfortunately for WWE, the show still failed to break the 2 million viewer mark.

This is the highest viewership for Smackdown in about a month since the April 23 episode, which drew a total of 2.072 million viewers. That’s also the last time the show broke the 2 million viewer mark. The show drew a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a slight increase of 0.56 in the same demo for last week. Smackdown Live was ranked seocnd among original cable shows. No. 1 was Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Finals.