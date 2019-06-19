Smackdown Live Drops in Ratings Before Stomping Grounds

– Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for this week’s edition of Smackdown Live, which was the go-home show before Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view event. This week’s show drew 1.859 million viewers, which is down 3.7 percent from last week’s 1.93 million viewers for the post-SuperShowDown broadcast.

Smackdown Live made it to No. 8 for the night in cable viewership. It was No. 2 in the Cable Top 150 18-49 demographic, trailing behind Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which drew 1.668 million viewers. That ends a three-week streak for Smackdown in that No. 1 slot.

Overall, the show drew a 0.56 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also down from last week’s 0.60 rating in the same key demo.