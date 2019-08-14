Smackdown Live Viewership Increases for Third Straight Week

– Per ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s edition of Smackdown Live scored 2.164 million viewers. This is an increase from last week’s viewership of 2.088 million viewers. This makes it the third consecutive week for the Smackdown Live viewership to have an increase.

Additionally, this is the highest viewership for the show since the April 16 episode, which drew 2.219 million viewers. Smackdown had a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 key demo. That’s also a slight increase from last week’s 0.63. That’s the highest rating for the show in that demo since the May 28 episode, which had a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Smackdown was No. 1 for the night this week for original cable shows. Additionally, the video for the Buddy Murphy vs. Roman Reigns match for this week on WWE’s YouTube channel has drawn more than 1.559 million views.