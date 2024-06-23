411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 06.22.24: Carmelo Hayes & Chelsea Green Talk Money in The Bank

-SmackDown was awesome, so let’s go back and take another look in SmackDown LowDown form. Let’s get to it!

-The Bloodline have a new member as Jacob Fatu makes his long-awaited debut! Also, Drew McIntyre left CM Punk bloodied and he had to be taken out in an ambulance.

-To the video as we get highlights of Carmelo Hayes’ win over Randy Orton and Tama Tonga. Tona and KO all get involved which lets Hayes get a roll-up on Randy for the win and he is heading to the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Great choice as he will pick up the mantle of people like Shelton, Morrison, Kofi, RVD, and Ricochet in killing himself for our entertainment.

-To the video as our second triple threat saw Andrade qualify for MITB with a win over Waller and Kevin Owens. Again, mid-card to upper mid-card should be the ones involved in MITB.

-Kayla Braxton (who is set to leave next week) is backstage with Carmelo Hayes. He has to take a seat because he is so damn good and he is going to prove everything he says at Money in The Bank.

-Next week it’s LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar in another MITB qualifying match. That will fill the 3rd and final spot from SmackDown.

-To the video as LA Knight cuts a promo that is interrupted by Santos Escobar. Knight has no time for him as he wants Logan Paul. They get into a brawl that Knight wins, but here is Logan Pauk to lay Knight out.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with LA Knight, who is still selling the cheap shots from Paul. Knight loves what happened tonight as it is step one. He made Logan’s pool his and he will make the US Title his as well. He will go the hard way and wishes Santos luck next week, but he is focused on dropping Logan Paul. Knight kind of teased using MITB to cash in on Paul for his US Title. We don’t need to do that anymore as we have two World Titles now.

-To the video as CM Punk opens the show in Chicago (DUH) and brings up when he promised he would win the WWE Title in this building against Cena. That night was pressure and some can handle it. Drew is one that can’t and he’s taken his ball and gone home.

-We cut to Drew carrying Punk’s bloody body to the top of the stage and dropping him. Drew still Punk’s bracelet that has AJ and Larry’s name on it. Just keep finding ways to make this more personal. Sadly, they don’t show Drew shoving Nick Aldis. I’d be done for that!

-To the video as Chelsea Green qualifies for Money in The Bank. YES! I have been calling for Chelsea to win Money in The Bank for months because it will be gold. I don’t know how much of a chance she has, but PULL THE TRIGGER!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Chelsea Green. She makes Bryon introduce her again, like Sam does, which is funny. Chelsea says all she does is win, win, win no matter what. I see what you did there Chelsea. She puts “Bryan” in his place and says she will see us in Canada.

-Next week the final 2 SmackDown spots will be filled with Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae and then Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport. I would assume Tiffany and Naomi get the win.

-To the video as Cody vs. Solo lasts two minutes before the DQ and we get a brawl between The Bloodline and Cody/KO/Orton. Solo begs off, then smiles as JACOB FATU makes his debut and lays waste to Team Cody. It can’t be stated enough how great Graves and Wade were on commentary selling how dangerous Jacob is. Wade’s “Solo, what did you do?” was amazing! Holy Shit chant as Cody gets splashed through the announce table. Graves: “God help us all, there’s a werewolf on the loose.” Fantastic!

-Megan and Scott discuss Solo’s words to Heyman that Roman isn’t coming back. This crowd is going to explode when Roman returns. Bloodline War Games is going to rule and we need bloodletting in that match.

