411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 07.20.24: DIY Have a Receipt for Jacob Fatu

-I just finished my Retro Review of Survivor Series 89 earlier this morning. There should be a good bit of Retro content coming from me as I was able to finish Havoc 89, Clash of Champions IX, and as mentioned, Survivor Series 89. For now, SmackDown recap! Let’s get to it!

-We start with our Main Event as Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens got a win over A Town Down Under. They slow march to the split of A Town Down Under continues. The Bloodline hit the ring and the brawl is on. Cody ends up getting put through the announce table with the Triple Powerbomb. KO then gets a chair wrapped around his neck and ran into the post. “We Want Roman.”

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts. They discuss the carnage caused by the Bloodline once again and Sam notes it’s not good to be a friend of Cody. He also mocks the fans who complain about this not being the real Bloodline and Solo not being the real Tribal Chief.

-To the video as LA Knight and Logan Paul have a verbal spat. Paul doesn’t want to give Knight a US Title, but Knight insults Logan by noting his brother has the balls to face Tyson, but he won’t face him. That was enough to make Paul sign the contract and the crowd wants to see them fight. Paul attacks from behind, but misses the right hand. BFT nearly happens, but Paul slips out. The match is official for SummerSlam.

-LA Knight is backstage and nobody is interviewing him as it’s just him cutting a promo to a camera. He talks about Logan and then Santos Escobar in his business. He remembers seeing Santos laying with pieces of canvas in his head. It seems he will be facing Santos on SmackDown before SummerSlam. He admits he has more tingle in his loins that he has brains. He will be the new US Champion….YEAH!

-Next Friday on SmackDown it will be LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

-DIY still to come!

-Jelly Roll will be part of SummerSlam. I’ll be there as well which has people at work jealous. Not because of the wrestling, but because Jelly Roll is apparently performing at the show.

-Shot of Cleveland Browns Stadium. I have been there for four football games. Steelers at Browns, 49ers at Browns (twice), and Texans at Browns. My best friend has family that live in Cleveland so we stay with them, and it always easier to see my Niners play in Cleveland than it has been in Pittsburgh.

-A-Town Down Under is backstage and they note people are afraid to interview them. Wonder the reason they don’t have anyone backstage to interview them? They still seem to be on the same page and do what all good heels do, remain cocky and forget about the loss they took earlier in the night.

-To the video as Carmelo Hayes and Andrade turned in a pretty good match that got the crowd rocking. Good to see from both of them and I would like to see them have another go. Andrade gets the win!

-To the video as Michin gets a win over Tiffany Stratton in a match that also had interference from Nia and Bayley. Bayley decks Nia with the briefcase and distracts Tiffany, which lets Michin get a roll-up for the win. They still love having the MITNB winner lose on their way to cashing in the contract.

-DIY up next!

-CM Punk will be back on RAW this Monday. I really hope he is cleared for SummerSlam.

-NXT Great American Bash is on SyFy July 30 and Aug 6.

-To the video as Bianca Belair gets a win over Chelsea Green. The Unholy Union pop up on the screen to taunt the former Tag Champions, but won’t commit to a rematch yet

-Next week on SmackDown it’s a Tag Gauntlet Match to determine the #1 contenders to DIY.

-Well, now I am just confused as DIY are backstage and Byron Saxton is there to interview them. Ciampa notes they are going to be fighting Champions. They are the greatest Tag Team alive today. They mention they have a receipt for Jacob Fatu if the Bloodline happen to win.

-Roberts is shocked they called out The Bloodline. Yeah, DIY is toast once they met The Tongans. Which will hopefully lead to Ciampa turning on Gargano so we can pick that war up on the Main Roster for the first time.

-Megan Morant wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading and I am back to playing College Football 25.