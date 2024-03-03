411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 3.2.24: Tiffany Stratton Talks Being The GOAT

-I am back on a schedule where I have a show to review/recap every day of the week besides Wednesday. That doesn’t include my Retro Review series (working through 1989 still), which I will try to have the latest one posted this week. Tomorrow is WWE Rivals and on Tuesday it’s the start of Dark Side of The Ring. Join me for those two shows plus the four I currently have each week: SDLD, RAW Talk, Main Event, and Level Up). Let’s get to it!

-Right to the video with The Rock making his entrance on SmackDown. You can of knew where Rock was going tonight based off the EPIC 22 minute promo he cut on Instagram. He throws out the challenge we have all been expecting: Rock and Roman vs. Cody and Seth. Yep, Roman is working back-to-back nights. Miracles do happen! If Seth/Cody win, no Bloodline during Roman vs. Cody. If The Bloodline win, then Cody vs. Roman is Bloodline Rules. Rock goes to hit the catchphrase, but Roman cuts him off as he needs one thing from Rock: ACKNOWLEDGE ME! The gasp from the crowd is great! Rock stares at Roman for a bit, but relents and ACKNOWLEDGES ROMAN AS HIS TRIBAL CHIEF! Another gasp from the crowd! This was amazing! The crowd starts a “You Sold Out” chant!

-It seems that Punk’s injury really shifted things for Mania as I assume it Rollins/Punk were headlining Night One. Once Punk was out, it seems they were going to still give Rollins his Main Event but against Cody, so Rock/Roman can be Night Two. WWE then turned as they saw the reaction, but have kept Seth in The Main Event and still get Rock to work Mania. I wonder if Punk doesn’t get hurt and they don’t pivot, what does Cody do at Mania? It would have been Rock/Roman and Seth/Punk.

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Sam Roberts and discuss Bloodline vs. Seth/Cody and if it will happen. I would say it’s a pretty safe bet it will happen.

-To the video as Tiffany Stratton gets a win over Naomi and the crowd really love Tiffany. She is going to be a massive star and I would have her win The Rumble next year to challenger whatever Champion. It could be Becky to play off their NXT feud, or Charlotte because you know they want to run that at some point.

-Kayla Braxton is backstage with Tiffany and she dubs herself, Miss Undefeated and she is on the way to being The Greatest of All Time. She asks Kayla for the time, but then lets her know “it’s Tiffy Time. Toodles.”

-Sam and Megan discuss Tiffy Time!

-Bron Breakker and The LWO still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-Shop WWE commercial!

-WrestleMania XL commercial that was shown during The Super Bowl!

-WrestleMania is 35 days away.

-To the video as we see the entire Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn match. Bell…Spear…Bell!

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Bron, who is doing heavy lifting. Byron notes Bron beat Quinn in 30 seconds. Bron is annoyed that it took 30 seconds to beat. “Nobody should last 30 seconds with me.” He then says he will be way better next time. Umm, didn’t that match only take like 6 seconds?

-Sam Roberts makes the joke about how he can’t last 30 seconds in any context. Eww! Can we please bring Matt Camp back?

-This Tuesday is NXT Roadblock and Bron/Baron defend their Tag Titles against Chase U!

-To the video as Dakota Kai is cleared to return and then immediately turns on Bayley. I mean, you kind of knew that was coming and might as well do it now instead of dragging things out. Assuming Bayley wins at Mania she has a whole line of challengers to battle just with Damage CTRL. Now we can see who Bayley recruits to help her even the odds somewhat.

-The LWO up next!

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video as Santos Escobar and Carlito have a fun Street Fight to continue the LWO vs. LDF war. Rey Mysterio makes his return to the pop the crowd. He hobbles out on crutches, but it’s all part of the plan as he uses the crutch to take out LDF. Carlito gets the win to a big pop as the crowd was way into this once Rey made his return. Now do we get Rey vs. Santos at Mania or do we get a crazy, 8 Man Tag (assuming LDF finds a 4th).

-Kayla is backstage with LWO and they are rather excited. Dragon Lee is here as well. Zelina says it felt good and everything is right in the world. Rey tells the rest of the LWO that they are family and they drive him to do what he does. Carlito says it was great holding things down until Rey got back. It was cool to put Santos through a table. Rey is rocking a red and black CM Punk shirt, which is cool.

-To the video as our Main Event saw Randy Orton beat Austin Theory. That RKO finish was fantastic, and is a credit to the crazy athletic ability that Theory has. Theory then takes a Stunner from Kevin Owens and does his bounce sell that is awesome. Waller eats the RKO to end the show.

-Now, do we get Orton/Paul and AJ/Knight at Mania with Kevin Owens kind of left with nothing to do, or are we building towards a multi-man US Title Match (perhaps Ladder)? I vote for a US Title Open Ladder Match: Paul vs. Orton vs. Owens vs. Theory vs. Knight vs. Styles.

-Logan Paul returns to SmackDown next week!

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week. Thanks for reading!