Smackdown Moving to New Touring Schedule Following FOX Debut

– Smackdown will be switching up its touring schedule once it debuts on FOX later this year. As the WON reports, the company’s court filing last week in its attempt for injunctive relief against bootleggers selling merchandise outside of WrestleMania revealed that once the show starts on FOX, it will move to a Thursday through Sunday schedule on the road.

The new schedule contrasts with their current Friday through Monday schedule and accounts for the fact that the show’s TV will air live on Fridays going forward. This also means that the second day of the schedule will be their TV taping. Raw will continue with the Friday through Monday touring week.

As previously noted, the October 4th Smackdown will be the first to air on FOX and is currently scheduled for Staples Center in Los Angeles.