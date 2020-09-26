wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown’s Mystery Woman Labels Herself ‘Untouchable,’ Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin Clip

September 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Smackdown Mystery Woman

– Another new vignette aired for Smackdown’s mystery woman, and now she says she’s untouchable. You can see the video below, in which the woman writes the word across her vanity mirror in lipstick before taking a Polaroid of it:

– WWE also posted a clip from the Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin match on Smackdown:

