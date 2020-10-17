wrestling / News

WWE News: Smackdown Opening Updated Post-Draft, Bianca Belair Vignette

October 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

– WWE debuted a new version of the Smackdown opening video on tonight’s show, reflecting the updated roster post-Draft. You can see the video below, which has the addition of Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and more:

– Speaking of Belair, she appeared in a new vignette on tonight’s episode as a newly-drafted member of the roster:

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

