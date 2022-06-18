wrestling / News
Smackdown Overnight Numbers Soar to Over Two Million Viewers, Rating Also Up
June 18, 2022 | Posted by
Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown had both a title match and an appearance from Vince McMahon in the wake of him stepping down as CEO of WWE. Both led to an increase in viewers and ratings for the show, as it had 2.274 million viewers and a 0.55 18-49 rating, according to Spoiler TV. That was 2.186 million and an 0.5 for the first hour (featuring McMahon) and 2.362 million and an 0.6 for the second hour (featuring Roman Reigns vs. Riddle).
The show was up from last week’s overnight numbers, as that episode was at 1.805 million viewers and an 0.4. It was also up from the final numbers, which were 1.914 million and 0.44, respectively.
Smackdown had the most viewers and the highest 18-49 rating of the night.
