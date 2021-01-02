SmackDown Falls Below 2 Million Viewers for New Year’s Day Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s New Year’s Day edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night’s episode averaged 1.915 million viewers for its overnight audience. That’s based off of 1.996 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.834 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight number was way down from the Christmas Day edition of SmackDown. With help from the NFL lead-in, the show drew a final viewership of 3.303 million viewers. Last week marked the second-biggest audience for WWE on the FOX Network, and it was also the single largest broadcast audience for a WWE show in 2020.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demographic. This week’s show averaged a 0.5 rating in the key demo, down from last week’s average 0.96 rating in the same demo. SmackDown was still able to top the ratings in the key demo for Friday evening on the networks in primetime.

The drop in numbers shouldn’t be too surprising. Last week, SmackDown had a strong NFL lead-in even though it aired on Christmas Day. It was also a loaded show with several title matches. Additionally, SmackDown had stiff competition this week with the NCAA College Football Playoffs.

A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 3.411 million viewers.