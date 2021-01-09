SmackDown Manages to Stay Over 2 Million Viewers This Week, Sees Slight Drop in Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show managed to average just over two million viewers for the overnight viewership with 2.003 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.036 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.969 million viewers for Hour 2.

The viewership numbers were down slightly from the final numbers for last week’s, which finished with a final viewership of 2.013 million viewers.

Ratings were also down slightly in the P18-49 key demographic compared to last week. The Jan. 9 episode of SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the key demographic, down from last week’s average of 0.53. SmackDown ultimately finished third in the demo for primetime network shows on Friday.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the ratings in the demo for the evening with 0.8. Blue Bloods on CBS was No. 1 in viewership with 6.410 million viewers.