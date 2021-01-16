wrestling / News
SmackDown Viewership & Ratings Gain Slight Increases This Week
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night’s broadcast on the FOX Network averaged 2.153 million viewers. That’s based off 2.200 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.105 million viewers for Hour 2.
The overnight audience number was up from the final average viewership for last week’s SmackDown show, which drew 2.120 million viewers. In the P18-49 key demographic, the show averaged a 0.6 rating That’s also slightly up for the final rating in the key demo for last week, which was 0.56. SmackDown ranked No. 3 in the ratings this week.
Shark Tank on ABC topped the ratings for the night with a 0.7 rating. Magnum P.I. on CBS topped the viewership on the regular networks in primetime for Friday night with 5.291 million viewers.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details On NXT Talent Being Held Out Of Last Year’s Royal Rumble
- Lita Reveals She Was Uncomfortable With Live Sex Segment, Claims WWE Threatened To Fire Her
- AEW Increased Average Amount of Viewers Year-to-Year, WWE Shows Dropped
- Jim Ross On Signing Taz In WWE, Paul Heyman’s Booking Of Him In ECW, Reason Vince McMahon Changed Stance On Taz