SmackDown Draws Small Increase in Viewership, Slight Drop in Ratings for Overnights

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Overnight viewership was up from the final audience number for last week’s show. For Jan. 22, SmackDown drew an average overnight audience of 2.282 million viewers based off of 2.284 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.280 million for Hour 2.

That’s slightly up from the final viewership number of 2.262 million viewers for last week. At the time, that viewership marked the highest non-holiday number for SmackDown in just under two months.

However, ratings in the P18-49 key demo were slightly down for the overnights. Last night’s show had an average 0.6 rating, drawing a 0.6 for both hours. That’s down from the final rating in the same key demo for last week, which was 0.67. However, that could change when the final numbers come out early next week.

Shark Tank on ABC topped the ratings for last night with a 0.7 rating, so SmackDown managed to tie for second in the primetime network ratings, tying with Magnum P.I. on CBS. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 6.582 million viewers.