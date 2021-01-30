SmackDown Viewership Slightly Down, Ratings Steady for Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown. Last night’s FOX Network broadcast averaged 2.228 million viewers. That’s based off of 2.294 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.161 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overall overnight viewership was down from the final audience for last week’s episode, which drew an average 2.282 million viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 key demo did hold steady. Last night’s episode had an average 0.6 rating and drew 0.6 in both hours. That’s identical to the final rating for last week in the same key demo.

The good news for SmackDown is that the show finished first in the key demo ratings for primetime network shows for Friday night. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for the evening with 4.319 million viewers