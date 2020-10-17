SmackDown Drops in Ratings & Viewership for First Post-Draft Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s broadcast marked the first SmackDown following the conclusion of the 2020 WWE Draft.

This week’s episode had an average overnight audience of 1.987 million viewers. That’s based off of 1.978 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.995 million viewers for Hour 2. Overall viewership was down for the final number for last week’s episode, which finished with an average of 2.178 million viewers.

Ratings were also down this week. The show averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key demographic. That’s down from last week’s in the same key demo, which was a 0.6. Ultimately, SmackDown was No. 2 for the night in the key ratings demo behind ABC’s Shark Tank.

Shark Tank topped the key demo ratings for the evening with a 0.6. The show also finished first for the night in viewership with an overnight viewing audience of 3.814 million people.